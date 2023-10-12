Astafiev: Russian troops wedged into the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a depth of 600 m in the Kleshcheevka area

Russian troops repelled attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kleshcheevka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and penetrated enemy defenses to a depth of 300 to 600 meters. This was reported by RIA News head of the press center of the group of troops “South” Vadim Astafiev.

The losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in manpower amounted to more than 15 military personnel. The success was facilitated by a fire strike on enemy positions in the area of ​​Avdeevka, Severnaya, Ocheretino, Novokalinovo.

In this section of the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 11 MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, two armored vehicles, towed howitzers Msta-B, D-20 and D-30, as well as a 120-caliber mortar. Also, during the counter-battery fight, three large-caliber mortars and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mount (SPG) were destroyed in the areas of Georgievka, Kleshcheevka and Stupochka.

Earlier, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) had improved their positions in the Artemovsk direction. He also emphasized that the main lines along which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to operate are Kurdyumovka, Andreevka and Kleshcheevka.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.