Russian troops are intensifying their attacks on the southern Ukrainian village of Robotyne. The situation remains tense.

Robotyne – The southern Ukrainian town of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia now appears to be increasingly the focus of Russian attacks Ukraine war to stand. According to reports from the British Ministry of Defense, Russian troops have intensified their offensive activities in the Robotyne area.

According to the Russian News Agency Interfax Russian troops have already advanced to Robotyne. The troops took over several buildings in the village, the media reports, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian soldiers hold the line at Robotyne. © IMAGO/Smoliyenko Dmytro/Ukrinform/ABACA

Robotyne strategically important place in the Ukraine war

However, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have completely withdrawn from the village. Ukraine recaptured the strategically important location in southern Ukraine in August.

The village's location is strategically important – it is located ten kilometers south of the frontline town of Orikhiv, on a key road towards Tokmak, a Russian-occupied road and rail transport hub.

“The situation in the Robotyne area remains tense”

A Ukrainian lieutenant who calls himself “Alex” reported loudly Daily Mirror already on Tuesday (February 27th) via Telegramthat the Ukrainian units had managed to destroy a Russian BMP-3 armored personnel carrier near Robotyne the previous Monday. “The situation around Robotyne remains tense,” said “Alex”.

Russia I haven't made any active attacks for several days. Nevertheless, “the occupiers regularly send out suicide squads in small groups,” says “Alex” loudly Daily Mirror.

Russia is increasing attacks on various sectors of the front

In the summer of 2023, the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhia region was liberated by Ukrainian units. However, it appears that Russian troops have also increased their attacks on other sectors of the front. The British Ministry of Defense suspects that Russia intends to disperse Ukrainian troops with the attacks on various sectors of the front. (so with rtr)