The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the occupation of more advantageous lines in the Donetsk direction

Subdivisions of the Southern grouping of Russian troops took more advantageous lines and positions in the Donetsk direction. This was announced on Friday, February 3, to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the defense ministry, a fuel storage facility for Ukrainian military equipment was destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Russian troops also managed to hit two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurakhovka and Mikhailovka regions in the DPR.

Over the past day, the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed up to 40 enemy soldiers, as well as the Msta-B howitzer and the AN / TPQ-37 counter-battery radar, which was supplied from the United States.

A day earlier, the Russian Armed Forces managed to destroy US-made HIMARS and MLRS launchers, which were located near Kramatorsk. In addition, Russian troops hit three Ukrainian depots of rocket and artillery weapons in the DPR and Zaporozhye region.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.