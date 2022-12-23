Kherson, Ukraine.- For the invasion of russiathe Kherson Regional Museumin Ukrainesuffered Serious damage in its infrastructure Y looting of belongings.

According to Olga Goncharova, head of the museum, everything that had material value was stolen or transferred to an unknown place.

The museum housed about 180 thousand objects in its collections before the invasion, and was one of four cultural centers in the city that were looted.

The showcases were broken and the shelves were left empty. Goncharova, who has worked in the museum since 1978describes this experience as “a terrible shock” and as “a stab to the heart”.

The NGO Human Rights Watch denounced these thefts as “war crimes” and asked for justice and the restitution of the stolen objects.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office suspects that some of these objects have been transferred to museums in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

This destruction of cultural heritage of the city is a loss to both the local community and the country as a whole.

Despite the damage suffered, the museum has reopened its doors to the public and Goncharova has pledged to do everything possible to restore and protect the city’s cultural heritage.

This includes working on cataloging the remaining items and searching for lost or stolen items. It is also working on collecting donations and seeking financial support for the restoration and protection of the museum.