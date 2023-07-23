The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odessa, where terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation were being prepared

On the night of July 22-23, Russian troops launched a group high-precision missile attack on the facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Odessa, where terrorist acts were being prepared on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported to journalists by representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Tonight, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with sea and air-based long-range precision weapons at facilities where terrorist acts were being prepared against the Russian Federation using unmanned boats, as well as at places where they were manufactured near the city of Odessa,” the report says.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense also noted that there were foreign mercenaries at the affected facilities, and all planned targets were successfully destroyed.

The retaliatory strikes against the Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Odessa became another Russian response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge that took place on July 17th. On July 18 and 19, the Russian military already launched strikes in the Odessa region. First, a ship repair plant in Odessa, where unmanned boats were manufactured, was hit, then a blow was struck at the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and the warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odessa.