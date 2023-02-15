Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

The situation in Bakhmut continued to deteriorate during the Ukraine war. Meanwhile, EU Vice Josep Borrell is demanding more tank deliveries. All developments live in the news ticker.

The processed information on the Ukraine war comes partly from the warring parties in Russia and Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update, 7 p.m.: KIEV/Moscow – Russian troops have stepped up their attacks on Ukrainian positions in the east of the country. This is what Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Wednesday. The situation is therefore tense, but the Kiev armed forces have been holding out so far.

Malyar wrote on messaging app Telegram: “It’s difficult for us” – adding that

Ukraine-News: EU deputy calls for more tank deliveries for the Ukraine war

First report, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 1:30 p.m.: Kiev/Moscow – The recent escalation of the Ukraine War has been raging for almost a year and there is still no end in sight to the war. While Russian President Vladimir Putin has attracted attention in recent months with threats of nuclear war and possible spiraling conflicts, fighting has been concentrated in regions in eastern Ukraine for several weeks. The west and the Nato meanwhile support Ukraine with arms deliveries. Meanwhile, EU Vice President Josep Borrell is campaigning for more tank deliveries to Ukraine.

Ukraine War News: EU Vice Borrell demands more tanks for Ukraine

The leadership of Ukraine has already done so in recent months, and now Borrell is following suit: The EU politician appealed to the members to deliver modern tanks that “just stand and are covered with dust” to Ukraine as quickly as possible. In his estimation, the spring and summer of 2023 will be decisive for the outcome of the Ukraine war. As early as December, the German government with a major Russian offensive in the Ukraine war expected.

European Union External Affairs Representative: Josep Borrell. Now he is demanding further tank deliveries for the Ukraine war. © European Council/dpa

While Ukraine continues to be upgraded, there have been numerous trouble spots in connection with the Ukraine war in the past. According to a report by the world, NATO wants to coordinate better protection of critical underwater infrastructure in the future. The fact that such infrastructure is vulnerable was shown last year when the Nord Stream pipeline was damaged. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke about the corresponding plan after a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

Ukraine News live: developments in the military in the live ticker

According to several media reports (as of February 15), Russia is massively strengthening its armed forces in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. From a military point of view, the leadership is around Russia’s president Wladimir Putin caused more troops and heavy equipment to be moved to the region. This was announced by the Ukrainian governor of the region, Serhiy Hajdaj. At the moment there is also fire from the air. “The attacks come in waves from different directions,” the daily news quoted the governor as saying.

Earlier, news broke about the Ukraine war that Russia’s troops said they had breached two fortified Ukrainian defense lines in Luhansk. Hajdaj denied rumors that Ukraine’s armed forces were withdrawing. Meanwhile, in Germany again about conscription or compulsory service debated.

Ukraine News: Frontline in Ukraine war shifted by Russia

The situation in the Ukraine war is getting worse and worse. In eastern Ukraine, where heavy fighting has been raging for a long time, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s army is continuing to defend Bakhmut – and is repeatedly achieving success. “The Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut has forced the Kremlin to exhaust much of the Wagner group as a force,” the US-based Institute for War Studies (ISW) said. Nevertheless, the Russian military has not let up for days and is repeatedly relying on decisive airstrikes that favor the advance of the Russian army.

While this strategy works, it also has numerous downsides. Since Russia needs to expend high-quality air forces to make progress. The resulting weakening of the Russian side favored the conditions for a Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to the ISW. A defense of Bachmut and the preparation of a counter-offensive are therefore not mutually exclusive. Western observers had previously questioned Kiev’s decision to continue with Bakhmut.

Ukraine News: Will Bakhmut become a cauldron in the Ukraine war?

Bakhmut is considered a contested region in eastern Ukraine. Rumors keep spreading that Russia has captured numerous regions and cities with its armed forces. In addition to the Luhansk region, Donetsk has also repeatedly been the focus of the fighting. In connection with the fighting in Ukraine, the Wagner group of Yevgeny Prigozhin also plays in the center. After the private army of “Putin’s Koch” represented Russia’s interests in the conflict areas of the world in the past, the Russian mercenaries have been considered brutal and unscrupulous fighters since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Ukraine War News: Russia launched invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022

On February 24, 2022, Russia’s army under President Vladimir Putin launched war with Ukraine. Barely a year after the fighting broke out, news about Ukraine is dominated by harshness and destruction. So far almost 14 million people have fled because of the war in Ukraine. The exact number of victims is not known. Nevertheless, new horror stories reach the media almost every day.

In response to the Ukraine war, the West and NATO launched extensive sanctions against Russia, Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. Weapons have been supplied to Ukraine as support for months – also from abroad Germany. While other nations promised aid supplies very quickly, Germany hesitated politics long time. In the meantime, however, the government around Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has also agreed to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. In the meantime, thanks to Western aid, Ukraine has been able to push back the Russian advance. Britain also planned to supply Challenger 2 tanks. (febu)