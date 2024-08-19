Marines of the Black Sea Fleet captured a group of 19 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Kursk region

Marines of the 810th Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (BSF) captured 19 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This was reported by RIA Novosti source in the security agencies. According to Russian military expert Yuri Podolyaka, the main battles in the Kursk direction took place for the settlement of Olgovka, where the Ukrainian saboteurs were captured.

Footage of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers surrendering published

Russian servicemen captured 19 Ukrainian fighters near the village of Olgovka in Korenevsky district. All of them belong to the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Footage published by journalists shows Ukrainian soldiers surrendering.

According to the Defense Ministry as of August 18, during the military actions in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost more than 3,460 soldiers, 50 tanks, 25 infantry fighting vehicles, 45 armored personnel carriers, hundreds of armored combat vehicles and over a hundred cars. The losses also included anti-aircraft missile systems.

Military expert says control over Olgovka is ‘split into two’

Military and political blogger Yuri Podolyaka statedthat in the Kursk direction the main battles took place for Olgovka, where one of the battalions of the 810th brigade of Russian marines is located. According to the expert, as of the morning of August 19, control over the village is “divided into two parts”: in the eastern part – Russian troops, in the western – Ukrainian.

Podolyaka noted that driving the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Olhivka would simplify the situation in the Lhiv direction and also complicate the actions of the Ukrainian group in the area of ​​the settlement of Snagost.