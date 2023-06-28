Home page politics

Patrick Mayer

Ukrainian counteroffensive makes progress at Bakhmut. The Russian troops there are threatened with encirclement. Two questions are unanswered.

Munich/Bachmut – She is in Ukraine war Symbol of senseless destruction: the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. While claims are circulating that the Ukrainian counter-offensive is not progressing as desired, the same cannot be said for the battered city.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Russian troops in Bakhmut threatened with encirclement

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar announced on Tuesday (June 27) that Ukrainian forces in the south-west, south and north-west of the city conducted offensive actions against the Russian occupying forces in Donbass for the fourth day in a row. Even President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the front at this section.

Significantly, as map material from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the US think tank AEI’s Critical Threats Project is said to show, the Russian defenses west of the city are virtually non-existent. In addition, the 68th Jäger Battalion of the Ukrainian army, which recently captured the village of Blahodatne, less than six kilometers north of the city limits, is probably putting pressure on them. The noose tightens while Vladimir Putin the consequences of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner uprising clog

Awaiting the Ukrainian counteroffensive: a Russian sniper in Bakhmut. © IMAGO/RIA Novosti

Rows of Ukrainian soldiers and bloggers share videos of the Ukrainian advance on Telegram and Twitter. The focus is on the 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Army engaged in bloody hand-to-hand combat Trench after trench cleared – and documented on video. Dead Russian soldiers can be seen again and again. And those who are captured.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Kiev’s troops are likely to change their tactics in the Donbass

However, a recent video (see above) also shows how two injured Ukrainian soldiers are carried away after a fierce firefight with long guns and handguns. Apparently have Kievs Troops changed their tactics within a short time after the Western tank losses high in early Ukrainian counteroffensive were. According to the analysis portal ORYX It is said that the 47th Magura Brigade of the Ukrainian army alone lost seven Leopard 2 tanks and 17 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in Donbass.

Now a video shared on Twitter is said to show how an open area in front of a Russian defense position is being bombarded with artillery, whereupon a minefield apparently explodes. The Ukrainian soldiers then advance with armored personnel carriers and attack the Russian unit, which apparently has no armor. Other footage from the Bachmut area is said to show how a Russian self-propelled howitzer is put out of action with a kamikaze drone.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Do the Russians hardly have any tanks near Bachmut?

Is the Russian army simply running out of military vehicles near the Donbass city? Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted video sequences proving that Ukrainians used kamikaze drones to take out three Russian main battle tanks near the settlement of Kurdiumivka south of Bakhmut on Friday (June 23). However, this cannot be independently verified. “We are not deviating from our path. In just one day, our forces destroyed three Russian tanks in a sector of the Kurdiumivka Oblast,” the politician wrote in his post.

According to Russian information, the 150th Motorized Rifle Division is stationed in Bachmut itself. Photos provided by the state news agency RIA Novosti on June 20, show soldiers with quad bikes or entrenched with rifles behind bombed-out walls. But no battle tanks.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Kiev’s troops are probably advancing on Soledar near Bachmut

Apparently, the Russian hideouts could be an easy target for Ukrainian troops. According to their own statements, on June 14 they captured a hill near the Berkhivka settlement about two kilometers north of the city limits – from where the artillery had the best view of the entire city. Another video by Ukrainian soldiers is intended to prove that at least one German Panzerhaubitze 2000 is being used here, which enables precise hits.

A rumor also circulated among bloggers on Twitter on Tuesday that Ukrainian soldiers had crossed the T0513 regional road between Blahodatne and neighboring Soledar. Kyiv has not yet confirmed this. The keyword Soledar leads to one of two open questions: Has Russia no troops stationed in the salt mines there? After the capture in January, Wagner boss Prigoshin boasted that these underground passages were virtually impregnable.

And: What military value does Bachmut have? Or just a symbolic one? After all, the city no longer has any infrastructure, it was literally leveled to the ground. While the Russian soldiers there are likely to be abandoned by Moscow, the Ukrainians are getting new heavy weapons.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Are Russian troops imminent in Bakhmut?

Because: According to the independent Eastern European portal NEXT the modern CV90 was sighted for the first time near Bachmut. Sweden had it Ukraine 50 pieces delivered, the model is considered one of the best armored personnel carriers in the world according to the Bundeswehr. If the Ukrainians advance to Soledar, which is northeast of Bakhmut, it will probably only be a matter of time before the Kremlin troops are surrounded. (pm)