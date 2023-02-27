The Ministry of Defense announced the defeat of the operational center of special operations in the Khmelnytsky region

Russian servicemen hit the Ukrainian operational center of special operations “West”. On Monday, February 27, journalists were informed in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

It is specified that the affected operational center was located near the city of Khmelnitsky.

Also, in the area of ​​the village of Andreevka, Russian troops destroyed a self-propelled firing system of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and in the area of ​​Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a radar station for detecting low-flying air targets 36D6 was destroyed.

Earlier, on February 26, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian servicemen destroyed six sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. enemy losses amounted to 60 military.