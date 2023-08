MoD: gunners hit Ukrainian army drone control posts

Russian troops hit the control posts of Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Vostok” Oleg Chekhov, reports TASS.

He clarified that the gunners destroyed enemy drone control points in the areas of Marfopol and Chervonoye in the Zaporozhye region.