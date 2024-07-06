Russian Defense Ministry: Ukrainian Armed Forces oil refinery and fuel storage facility hit

Over the past 24 hours, an oil refinery and a fuel storage facility, from which military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were supplied, were hit in the special military operation (SMO) zone. This was reported to journalists on Saturday, July 6, by the Russian Defense Ministry.

In addition, the Russian military managed to destroy the illumination and guidance radar, the low-altitude detector and two launchers of the S-300PS anti-aircraft missile system.