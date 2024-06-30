The Russian Armed Forces hit a railway train with weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during unloading

Russian troops hit a railway train with weapons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) during unloading. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery from groupings of forces hit a train with weapons, military equipment and personnel of the 117th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as accumulations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 127 districts, the statement said. defense department.

Earlier it became known that in the part of Zaporizhia controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, an attack was recorded on a quarry where Ukraine kept a warehouse with ammunition and military equipment. An explosion was also reported in Matveyevka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces store a warehouse with missiles for HIMARS.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the US administration intends on Monday, July 1, to announce the allocation of another package of military assistance to Ukraine worth $150 million. The package, in particular, will include 155 mm artillery shells and ammunition for HAWK anti-aircraft missile systems.