Ministry of Defense: Russian troops have established control over the Novy district in Chasovy Yar

The Defense Ministry reported that it had established control over the Novy district in the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was stated in the military department’s daily report.

The servicemen of the Southern group of troops managed to reach new frontiers.

During the battles in the specified direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 450 people, the military department specified. In addition, the enemy lost two tanks, three units of other armored vehicles, seven artillery pieces. Electronic and counter-battery warfare stations and four field ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Earlier, the Russian army reported establishing control over the village of Novopokrovskoe in the DPR.