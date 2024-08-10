Kalashnikov announced the arrival of the RPL-20 machine gun in the Russian troops

The Russian troops have begun to receive a new light machine gun RPL-20 of 5.45 caliber. This was stated by the chief designer of small arms at the Kalashnikov concern, Sergei Urzhumtsev, quoted by TASS.

It is specified that the machine gun is produced in two versions – with a long barrel and a short one. It has already been sent to the troops, received good reviews, Urzhumtsev said. The machine gun was tested in the combat zone.

“The first batch has already been manufactured [РПЛ-20] for delivery to the customer,” said the chief designer.

In May, the concern reported that it had conducted endurance tests of the Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun. Despite the melted fore-end, the receiver cover remained in place after three thousand shots in a row.

It also became known that in the first half of 2024, the Kalashnikov concern increased the production of civilian and military products. The concern’s weapons production division entered the second half of the year with new contracts.