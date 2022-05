How did you feel about this matter?

Women hold placards with messages demanding the evacuation of Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal, as civilians evacuated from the steelworks arrive in the city of Zaporizhzhia| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Russian troops managed to enter the Azovstal steel plant complex in the besieged city of Mariupol, according to David Arahamiya, a Ukrainian lawmaker who is taking part in negotiations with Russia to end the conflict between the two countries.

“The troops are already on the company’s ground,” said the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation.

Earlier, the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, had said on Ukrainian television that contact with the resistance had been lost.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, however, said that Russian troops had started a new offensive, with air support, on Wednesday (4), to try to take control of the steel plant.

“The blockades and attempts to defeat our units in the Azovstal complex continue. In some areas, attacks receive air support with the aim of taking control of the plant. Unsuccessful,” the military leadership said in a statement.

The city of Mariupol also warned of these new attacks, noting that hundreds of civilians, including 30 minors, are still sheltering at the steel mill and waiting to be rescued.

According to the Ukrainian government, there are more than 10,000 people without water, electricity and basic necessities among the ruins of the port city besieged by Russian troops.