Russian Defense Ministry: Kyiv lost more than 250 soldiers and two tanks in the Krasnoliman direction

Russian troops eliminated more than 250 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Krasnoliman direction; in addition to the fighters, Kyiv lost two tanks and a howitzer. Representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, head of the press center of the Center group, Alexander Savchuk, spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“Bomber aviation carried out strikes on the living style and equipment of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a command and observation post and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy lost more than 250 military personnel, two tanks, two cars and a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer,” Savchuk clarified.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the “extermination” of Ukrainian artillery near Krasny Liman using the 2A36 “Gyacinth” howitzer. The defense department added that the command of the Central Military District highly appreciates the results of using “Hyacinths” in the special operation zone, since they have a long range, ammunition is accurate and have serious firepower.