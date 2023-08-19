Russian troops thwarted six attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansk direction

Russian units thwarted six attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Krasnoliman direction. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group of troops “Center” Alexander Savchuk in an interview with RIA News.

It is noted that the losses of the Ukrainian army amounted to more than 40 militants. “An infantry fighting vehicle and a pickup truck were destroyed,” Savchuk added.

According to him, as part of the counter-battery fight, more than 30 artillery positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were opened and suppressed, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount and a 120-mm mortar were hit.

Earlier it was reported that Russian forces hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine near five settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Thus, two self-propelled artillery installations “Gvozdika” belonging to the Ukrainian side were destroyed by loitering ammunition “Lancet” in Velyka Novoselka and Vremivka.