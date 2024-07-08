Russian Armed Forces Discovered and Launched a Missile Strike on Three HIMARS Near Kherson

The Russian Armed Forces have uncovered the nighttime movement of three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in the area of ​​the village of Klapaya in the Kherson region. The footage is published by Telegram– channel “Iznanka”.

After the discovery, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the equipment and the foreign specialists servicing it with a missile strike from the Iskander-M complex.

Earlier, a HIMARS missile hit the house of the head of the Oleshkinsky district department of the Kherson region. The head of the region survived and received medical assistance.