The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of Western equipment and warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops destroyed the ammunition depots of the 53rd and 115th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on July 9 by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

In addition, over the past day, two units of Western-style military equipment transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed in the Donetsk direction – a Czech RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launcher and an M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery mount from the United States.

Also over the past day, four armored vehicles and an Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the Donetsk direction. The losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in manpower amounted to 180 people in the indicated section of the contact line.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of ten Ukrainian drones in the zone of the special military operation. Drones were shot down in the sky over the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.