Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: artillerymen destroyed the equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that crews of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery mounts of the Guards Tank Army of the West group of forces destroyed armored vehicles and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This is reported by RIA News.

It is noted that reconnaissance and objective control footage received from unmanned aerial vehicles in real time made it possible to verify the destruction of targets. “We are firing at individual targets, counter-battery warfare, and also carrying out missions to destroy the enemy with precision-guided ammunition,” said the commander of a howitzer self-propelled artillery battery with the call sign “Kuzbas.”

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Andrei Marochko, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine became more active in the Donetsk direction, despite the weather conditions. According to him, Ukrainian formations continue to build up forces and means and increase the number of counterattacks in the Artemovsk area.