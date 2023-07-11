Russian troops destroyed 3 Krab self-propelled guns in the Svatov and Krasnoliman directions

Russian troops destroyed three Polish-made Krab self-propelled howitzers in the Svatovo and Krasnoliman directions. About it TASS said the head of the press center of the group “Center” Alexander Savchuk.

In addition, the Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, the Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and the D-30 howitzer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were destroyed.

Savchuk also announced missile and bomb strikes by aviation on two points of temporary deployment, two ammunition depots, as well as on the area of ​​​​concentration of manpower and firepower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The Russian military also shot down three enemy drones.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.