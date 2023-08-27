Russian troops destroyed three boats with saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sadovoye

The Russian military attacked Ukrainian saboteurs near the village of Sadovoye in the Kherson region. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group of troops “Dnepr” Roman Kodryan, reports RIA News.

According to him, the Ukrainian side lost three boats, and also suffered losses in manpower. “Three small-sized high-speed vessels and up to six personnel were destroyed [Вооруженных сил Украины] APU,” said Kodryan.