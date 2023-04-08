Russian troops destroyed more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kupyansk direction in a day

During the day, Russian troops managed to destroy more than 30 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kupyansk direction. This was reported to journalists by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that a D-20 howitzer and two enemy vehicles were also eliminated in this direction. The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were hit in the areas of Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Sinkovka, Grigorovka and Peschanoe in the Kharkiv region.

Also, the Ministry of Defense reported on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson direction. Up to 60 Ukrainian fighters were killed here.