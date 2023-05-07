The RF Armed Forces destroyed a self-propelled artillery mount and a mortar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region

Russian troops destroyed a self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) and a mortar of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson region. This is reported by the agency with reference to the representative of the emergency services of the region. TASS.

The source said that the blow was struck at night on military facilities located in the village of Dneprovskoye and the village of Olgovka. As a result, the 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled guns were destroyed in the first settlement, and a 120-millimeter mortar, as well as ammunition related to it, were destroyed in the second.

In addition, two fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were wounded by the strikes of the Armed Forces (AF), and another 10 were killed.

Earlier it became known that on the night of May 7, the crews of the Tu-22M3 of the Russian Space Forces carried out several missile attacks on the objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Explosions occurred in Odessa and Nikolaev, where the enemy’s military equipment was destroyed, including those transferred by Western countries.