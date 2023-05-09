Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces destroyed 465 military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction in a day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have destroyed more than 465 Ukrainian military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Defense Ministry, told reporters on May 9.

According to him, in addition to the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, air strikes and artillery fire of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed two tanks, six armored combat vehicles and vehicles each, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, two D-20 and D-30 howitzers each. This happened in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka in the DPR.

Also, the Ministry of Defense reported that the assault squads continued to fight in the western part of Artemovsk with the support of airborne troops.

In addition, on May 9, it became known that the Russian military destroyed the ammunition depots of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kherson region and the DPR.