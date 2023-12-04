The Russian military cut off supplies to the Artemovsk-Soledar forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian detachments of the Volunteer Assault Corps cut off the main supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) group in the Artemovsk-Soledar direction. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the representative of the corps, assistant commander of the Yenisei detachment Alexei Selivanov.

Four assault groups are now working along this route in the Artemovsky area (Ukrainian name – Khromovo). This was the last route along which the Soledar-Artemovsk group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fed from the city of Kramatorsk through Chasov Yar Alexey SelivanovAssistant commander of the “Yenisei” detachment

According to him, those Ukrainian soldiers who were in Artemovsky or in the north-west of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) found themselves under fire control.

The Ministry of Defense announced the taking of Artemovsky under control

On December 2, the “Southern” group of troops in the Donetsk direction, with the support of aviation and artillery, took control of the village of Artemovskoye, improving the situation along the front line.

Over the past week, Russian units repelled 17 enemy attacks in this direction. Enemy losses amounted to more than 1,680 military personnel, six tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 31 vehicles and 19 field artillery pieces Russian Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense also emphasized that fire damage was caused to the personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Marinka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheevka of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Related materials:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces fled during the assault on Artemovsky

On December 4, servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fled during the assault on the village of Artemovskoye near Artemovsk.

As a result of the counter-battery fight, the group’s artillery suppressed the firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ artillery and destroyed the exposed control posts. Attack aircraft struck fortified positions and fortifications where militants were hiding Russian Ministry of Defense

The Russian Ministry of Defense noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters fled during the assault, abandoning wounded servicemen, some of them surrendered to the assault groups of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces).

Artemovskoe is located west of Artemovsk. During the battles for Artemovsk, the last supply road for the Ukrainian Armed Forces group passed through this settlement, which is why there were fierce battles for it.

Related materials:

Zelensky promised to continue the counteroffensive in winter

In September, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky promised that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would continue the counter-offensive in the winter. The Ukrainian leader said that the Ukrainian army would be able to capture Artemovsk and two other cities. At the same time, he decided to leave the names of the latter secret.