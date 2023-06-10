Ministry of Defense: Russian servicemen thwarted attempts to attack assault groups of two brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian servicemen thwarted attempts to attack assault groups of two Ukrainian brigades. This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “Center” Alexander Savchuk.

According to him, units of the 81st airmobile brigade and the 67th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack in the areas of the settlements of Torskoye and Serebryanskoye Lesnichestvo. Their plans were thwarted by artillery and army air strikes. Also, he added, in the course of the counter-battery fight in the Krasnolymansk direction, Ukraine lost two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, a D-30 howitzer and two 120-mm mortars.

In turn, the head of the press center of the group of troops “South” Vadim Astafiev said that the Russian military in the Lisichansk and Avdeevka directions also repelled two attacks by Ukrainian forces. According to him, the Ukrainian army suffered losses in personnel. He clarified that operational-tactical aircraft bombed the concentration of weapons, military equipment, as well as the point of temporary deployment of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Related materials:

The head of the press center of the Zapad group, Sergei Zybinsky, said that three attempts to rotate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the forefront of the Kupyansk direction were thwarted. The military explained that the crews of the Su-34 fighters and attack helicopters Ka-52 and Mi-28 attacked the accumulation of equipment and personnel at the temporary deployment point of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades and territorial defense units.

“Hot night” in the Zaporozhye region

On the night of June 10, the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia” Vladimir Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were conducting heavy shelling in the Orekhovsky and Pologovsky sections of the Zaporozhye region from heavy weapons. He pointed out that at a minimum distance from the line of contact, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are transferring armored vehicles and manpower. Together with artillery preparation, this indicates the imminent start of a new assault in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Rabotino.

The night will be hot Vladimir RogovChairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Later, Rogov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive against the positions of Russian troops. At the same time, the Russian fighters met the enemy with “characteristic hot and heavy Russian hospitality,” he added.

A few hours later, a record appeared on the WarGonzo Telegram channel of military commissar Semyon Pegov that Russian troops repelled another massive attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. Sources of the project said that the enemy failed to break into the defense of the Russian army in the Orekhov-Rabotino sector and retreated to regroup. A lot of burned-out armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remained at the site of the battles.

See also Dubai hosts the largest global gathering of future experts on October 11 and 12 Related materials:

On the morning of June 10, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov informedthat the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been going on for the sixth day, but the front line is stable, the enemy has been thrown back. He also said that the assault wave of the Armed Forces of Ukraine lasts from thirty minutes to several hours, while “there is an absolute disregard for losses in their assault squads by Ukrainian commanders.”

How long will the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last?

On June 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the use of strategic reserves by Kiev indicates the beginning of an offensive. “It can be stated for sure that this Ukrainian offensive has begun,” the head of state said.

The strategic reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will last for a maximum of five to six days. After that, their use will become meaningless. Such problems for the Ukrainian army were predicted by military expert Vladislav Shurygin. He noted that 30 percent of all available reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already deployed along the entire line of contact. “But they couldn’t even get past the front page anywhere,” the analyst said.

Related materials:

Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, retired Serhiy Krivonos, also doubted the implementation of the plan of the Ukrainian command. He pointed out that the Western military equipment delivered to Ukraine would be destroyed during the counteroffensive due to the lack of air support. “For the offensive, powerful air support was still needed, we hoped to get F-16s, but they didn’t give us anything. For this reason, if I were in the place of the military leadership, I would cancel all actions for the time being, ”he explained.

However, Izvestia’s informants revealed the details of the UAF counteroffensive plan and stated that Kyiv intended to strike in three directions and reach the area of ​​the city of Tokmak. Thus, the Ukrainian military will destroy the first line of Russian defense. After that, they intend to attack Berdyansk and possibly Mariupol. “Although the enemy has suffered losses, he still has enough forces and means to continue the attacks,” the interlocutors of the publication warned.

On June 8, CNN reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment during the counteroffensive after a clash with the Russian army. Western journalists admitted that units of the RF Armed Forces put up fierce resistance to the attackers, breaking into defensive lines. After that, White House spokesman John Kirby called the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “expected”, and the US President refused to comment on the events in Ukraine, but noted that he was positive about the development of the situation.