The Russian Armed Forces completely cleared out the remains of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Cossack Camps in the Kherson region

The Armed Forces of Russia (RF Armed Forces) completely cleared out the remnants of the formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Cossack Camps in the Kherson region. A source said about the complete destruction of the enemy RIA News.

“In the area of ​​the Cossack Camps, the units of the Dnepr group completely liquidated the remnants of Ukrainian militants and mercenaries, the left bank is controlled by units of the Russian Armed Forces,” the agency’s interlocutor added. According to him, any attempts by the enemy to regain positions are suppressed by artillery fire, Russian aviation pilots are patrolling the area to prevent the river from being forced. Meanwhile, engineering troops free the territory of the Cossack Camps from unexploded mines and explosive devices.

Ukrainian units, as the source specified, “in retaliation for their failure” are shelling residential areas of the settlement. After the enemy fled, Russian servicemen found a lot of weapons, including Western ones.

On August 8, it was reported that the Russian military took control of the village of Cossack camps in the Kherson region. That night, Ukrainian fighters tried to enter the territory by boat, but the attempt was thwarted by artillery fire.