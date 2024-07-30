Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Ukraine is coming under increasing pressure from the Russian invading army in the Donbass. The next villages are going to Vladimir Putin’s troops.

Donbass – In the midst of a bloody midsummer between the cities of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia, Ukraine finds itself in an almost continuous defensive position on its own territory against the invading army of the imperialist regime from Russia.

Setback for Ukraine: Russian troops capture Urozhaine and Staromajorske

For example, Kremlin autocrat Vladimir Putin’s troops recently captured two hard-fought villages in the southeast of the troubled country, while the defenders in the Ukraine war are urgently waiting for further deliveries of Leopard 2 battle tanks from NATO countries. The villages affected are Urozhaine and nearby Staromajorske. Both are located in the Donetsk region, just a few kilometers from the border with Zaporizhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces captured these settlements about a year ago in an ultimately failed counter-offensive. But after heavy Russian attacks, Kyiv had to withdraw the soldiers stationed there to more defensive positions, reports the American New York Times (NYT).

Donbass Front near Urozhaine: Ukrainian army withdraws after losses

The 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade had repelled several attacks, including allegedly one from an elite brigade of the Russian Navy. The losses among Russian soldiers and tanks were high and devastating. Putin’s army had already targeted Urozhaine and Staromajorske in March, but it was not until June that Moscow managed to capture Staromajorske.

On 14 July, Urozhaine finally fell from the Ukrainian perspective, according to the NYT. This is consistent with the assessments of the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW)that the Russians have recently made territorial gains on this front. “Russian forces recently made confirmed advances northeast of the city of Kharkiv, in Vovchansk, near Avdiivka, and southwest of the city of Donetsk,” wrote the ISW in his daily analysis on Tuesday, July 30th.

The Russian army is advancing in the Ukrainian Donbass. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Losses against Putin’s troops: Ukraine has to abandon the village of Urozhaine

Among other things, tanks are missing. The Ukrainians are currently upgrading their remaining Bradley infantry fighting vehicles against the Russian drone threat. However, an anonymous Ukrainian soldier complained about the insufficient number of tanks spread across the entire country. “We have 400 Western infantry fighting vehicles for 1,000 kilometers of front. Real counterattacks are impossible,” he said, according to Picture.

A Ukrainian officer, however, described the fighting around Urozhaine as “like a fight between two packs of dogs.” The moment had come “when it no longer made sense to keep the people there,” he is reported to have said, according to the NYT said. Bitter: Since October 2023, up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or are missing in the fighting around Urozhaine alone.

At Krasnogorowka and Pokrovsk: Ukraine is in trouble against Russia

The Ukrainian army is not only in a controlled retreat there. According to reports, the Russians gained control of the Donbass villages of Prohres, Voskhod, Yevhenivka, Lozuvatske, Ivano-Darivka and Pishchane between mid and late July. The Russian army also appears to have control of large parts of the small town of Krasnogorovka, which lies about twelve kilometers west of the large city of Donetsk.

In addition, the Russian armed forces were recently able to advance six kilometers to the small town of Pokrovsk, which has been converted into a fortress, in a short period of time in Donbass because Ukrainian drone units allegedly disabled or at least restricted their own drones with jammers. (pm)