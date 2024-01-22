Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

The Ukrainian troops defending their country in the south of Ukraine are slowly running out of equipment. Nevertheless, their opponents have not made any progress so far.

Kyiv – Despite the numerical superiority, it is coming Russia There has been little progress on the southern war front along the Dnepr River for months. In addition to sources from the Ukrainian military, this is also reported by British intelligence, which has been operating since the beginning of the Ukraine warfor example via the short message service X, regularly informed about developments on the war fronts in the south and east of Ukraine.

According to military experts Great Britain Although it is an important goal of the Russians, Ukraine to force them to retreat on the south bank of the river, but in the end all attempts failed. By way of explanation, the intelligence update from London said: “It is highly likely that the poor training and coordination of Russian forces in this area is limiting their offensive capabilities.”

In the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, fighting has cost many lives for months and is progressing slowly. (Symbolic photo) © Genya Savilov/AFP

Against Russian attacks: Ukrainians hold bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper

Nevertheless, British intelligence assumes that Russia will continue its attacks around the town of Krynky in southern Ukraine in the coming weeks “despite increasing personnel losses”. The Ukrainians hold a so-called bridgehead on the river. The London Ministry of Defense said they had repelled the attacks so far, but were now having problems with supplies.

According to the US newspaper, this is true Newsweek also with a recent report from the US think tank Institute for the Study of War, which announced that no shifts on the war fronts could be confirmed as of Saturday. The Ukrainian side also said that Russia was still making attempts to drive Ukraine's defense troops away from the left bank of the Dnieper in the south of Ukraine.

“Deplorable” conditions: casualties on both sides in southern Ukraine

Ukraine's troops reportedly took out 14 Russian soldiers, nine armored vehicles and five drones in the area on Saturday alone Newsweek. At the same time, however, Russia also reported several Ukrainian soldiers killed and military equipment destroyed in the Kherson region. A Ukrainian soldier spoke across the street Financial Times last week that there was a “deplorable situation” in the area.

There had already been very similar reports from Russian soldiers over the course of the winter. Some had already appeared in a video for the X channel in November Was translated had been translated, a flooded Russian camp was filmed and the Russian military leadership was accused of sending the soldiers in the Dnieper region to certain death. (saka with dpa)