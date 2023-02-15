Russian servicemen destroyed a checkpoint of Ukrainian militants in the Avdiivka direction with a 120-mm mortar strike. On Wednesday, February 15, the agency reported “RIA News”.

It is noted that special incendiary mines were used during the attack.

Earlier in the day, Izvestia correspondent Alexey Poltoranin said that Russian troops were holding positions near Kremennaya in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) recaptured from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) and thus slowly moving the front line forward.

According to Poltoranin, artillery battles are taking place almost continuously in the region. However, Russian officials are methodically pushing the nationalists back and preventing them from fortifying themselves in the lost territories.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Sergei Prudnikov visited the line of contact in the Avdeevka direction. He noted the amazing coherence and fighting spirit of the Russian soldiers.

The servicemen said that recently, due to low clouds and snow, Ukrainian militants began to use drones less, which negatively affected their ability to conduct aimed fire.

On February 14, the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the efforts of the Russian military in the Avdiivka area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) destroyed a hangar with military equipment of the 110th mechanized brigade APU.

Prior to that, on February 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces, with the help of artillery, destroyed a unit and a mortar crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Avdiivka.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

