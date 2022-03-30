Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian troops begin to withdraw from Chernobyl nuclear power plant

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Chernobyl

Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 2016 (File image).

Photo:

EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 2016 (File image).

The information was confirmed this Wednesday by the Pentagon.

Russian troops begin to withdraw from Chernobyl nuclear power plant

DEVELOPING NEWS…

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

See also  Umarov (Carnegie Moscow): 'NATO Russia and China have found a synthesis on fears of expansion'

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russian #troops #withdraw #Chernobyl #nuclear #power #plant

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Women's Barcelona grows gigantic in the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.