The Ministry of Defense announced the regrouping of the Russian Armed Forces in the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction

In the Nikolaev-Krivoy Rog direction, units of the Russian group of troops are maneuvering to prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, in strict accordance with the approved plan. This was reported to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, November 10.

On November 9, it became known that the commander of the special military operation in Ukraine (SVO), Army General Sergei Surovikin, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu considered it expedient to organize defense along the left bank of the Dnieper. Surovikin also stated that the maneuver would be carried out in the near future.

Related materials:

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called Surovikin’s decision on Kherson difficult, but correct. According to him, this section does not have the possibility of regular delivery of ammunition and the formation of a strong, reliable rear.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.