RusVesna: retaliation strikes in Ukraine, explosions are heard in the western regions

Russian troops dealt a massive blow to the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (RusVesna).

According to available information, strategic aviation is used to strike. Also launched cruise missiles “Caliber” from the ships of the Russian Navy.

It is reported that powerful explosions are heard in the western Ukrainian Ternopil, Lvov and Ivano-Frankivsk. There was also a missile attack inflicted at facilities in Kharkiv and the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Kherson region.

At the same time, at the time of writing, the shelling continues. Military correspondents with reference to the Ukrainian media writethat the bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces reached the launch line and fired missiles. Also, according to them, the missiles are flying from the Caspian Sea.

Military installations destroyed

Military correspondents named warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, which are being prepared for the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as targets.

Former adviser to the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko Yuriy Kasyanov acknowledgedthat during the shelling, ammunition depots in Pavlograd and Khmelnitsky were destroyed. “When will we finally stop putting all our eggs (ammunition) in one basket (in one warehouse)?” he asked. The politician also ironically said that there is nothing terrible in the loss of weapons. “The president is in Italy – he will ask for more,” he said.

On the afternoon of May 13, the Russian military also destroyed a warehouse with aviation ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a fuel storage. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, specified that the affected object was located in the Zaporozhye region.

Vengeance Strike

The military correspondents called the evening raid “a retaliatory strike.” They linked the shelling to a number of incidents that had previously occurred with Russian military and civilian targets.

So, on May 13, a series of explosions were heard in Luhansk. Two rockets exploded near the Avangard stadium. Prior to this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Lugansk with British Storm Shadow cruise missiles. Then an 80-year-old civilian was injured, and apartment buildings were damaged. In addition, a hit was recorded on the former building of the Lugansk Academy of Internal Affairs. Since 2015, the building has housed the military, and the academy itself is now based in the city center.

The day before, on May 12, during the shelling of Lugansk, six children were injured, as well as State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky. Presumably, Ukrainian-made cruise missiles of the operational-tactical missile system (OTKR) “Thunder” were used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the strike.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine may be involved in the crash of two Mi-8 helicopters and Su-34 and Su-35 fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia in the Bryansk region. According to unconfirmed information, the group could fall into an air ambush. In addition, the “Interception” plan was introduced on the territory of the Klintsovsky district of the Bryansk region – they are looking for saboteurs who may be involved in the attacks.