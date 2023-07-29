On July 28, Russian troops destroyed the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnieper

On the evening of July 28, Russian troops attacked the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the city of Dnepropetrovsk with precision-guided weapons. This was reported to journalists by representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The designated target has been hit. The goal of the strike has been achieved,” the ministry said.

Due to a missile attack, the building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnepropetrovsk was destroyed. As it became known to the Telegram channel “Operation Z: Russian Spring military commissars”, a multi-storey building was also damaged. Journalists believe that this happened from the strike of a Ukrainian air defense missile.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the information about the hit of a Russian missile in the building of the Security Service of Ukraine and high-rise buildings.