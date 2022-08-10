The Russian Defense Ministry announced the defeat of five command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the day, Russian troops attacked five command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. On Wednesday, August 10, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

He clarified that Russian aviation, missile forces and artillery hit the command posts of the Ukrainian Aidar regiment banned in Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the 46th airmobile brigade in the Kherson region, the Khortytsya regiment in the Zaporozhye region, as well as the 56th motorized infantry brigades in Nikolaev.