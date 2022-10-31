The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces hit objects of military command and energy of Ukraine

Russian troops launched a series of strikes on military and energy facilities in Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, October 31, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the attack was carried out with high-precision weapons from the sea and air. Konashenkov stressed that the targets of the strikes had been achieved and all designated targets on enemy territory had been hit.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense added that the Russian Armed Forces also attacked eight command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, the positions of 57 artillery units and 136 enemy concentration areas were hit.

Earlier it became known about explosions in several regions of Ukraine at once. It was reported about the work of air defense systems. The country’s authorities announced an air alert in Kyiv and a number of central regions.

In turn, the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, said that as a result of the strike, part of the capital of Ukraine was de-energized. In addition, water supply was cut off in a number of districts of the city.