The Ministry of Defense announced a group strike on large warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with foreign equipment

Russian troops attacked large warehouses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with foreign equipment and weapons. This was announced on Thursday, May 18, to journalists by the Russian Defense Ministry.

They specified that the group strike was inflicted by high-precision long-range sea and air-based weapons. In addition to warehouses, strikes were made against enemy reserves.

“The goal of the strikes has been achieved. All designated facilities have been hit,” the Defense Ministry explained, adding that the night attack by the Russian Armed Forces (AF) destroyed significant stocks of weapons and ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and prevented the advancement of enemy reserves.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a group attack at night on a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Nikolaev. The warehouse was located on the territory of the ship repair enterprise. The defense department reported that the goals of the strike were achieved, the designated object was hit.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).