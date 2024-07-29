Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

In the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian 79th Brigade scores a surprise counterattack in the contested city of Donetsk. Russia loses tanks and soldiers.

Kyiv – In Ukraine War Kiev’s troops are under pressure. There is still a lack of sufficient weapons and ammunition to defend against the Russian war of aggression. Nevertheless, the Ukraine selective successes: The 79th Brigade of the Ukrainian Army apparently succeeded in repelling a Russian attack in Donetsk – and in launching a successful counterattack itself.

Ukraine War: 79th Brigade Apparently Foils Russian Attack

The 79th Brigade, or Parachute Brigade for short, is part of the Ukrainian air assault forces. The formation, known by its military designation 79th Separate Tavrish Air Assault Brigade of Mykolaiv, reported on Sunday (28 July) on Telegram of a thwarted Russian attack. “Three [russische] Armored personnel carriers launched the attack with a landing party under the cover of a tank,” it said. ArmyInformA video shared on YouTube by , the news agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, is said to show the fight.

Russian attack in Donetsk: Ukrainian drone tears apart Russian infantry vehicle

A Russian tank was immediately destroyed by mines, and an infantry combat vehicle was “hunted” with a drone and “torn to pieces,” it said. Two more tanks then fled the battlefield, with the Ukrainian brigade saying it gave chase and was eventually able to track down the enemy. The information could not be independently verified.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

There had also been reports in the past that Ukraine had succeeded in destroying Russian tanks worth several million euros with simple drones. Where exactly the latest attack by Russia’s The original report of the Ukrainian army does not state whether the attack took place between the armed forces and the positions of the 79th Brigade. Live UA Map showsit could have been a position near Kurakhovka (in German also: Kurachiwka) in the Donetsk Oblast, about 100 kilometers south of Bakhmut.

Ukraine has also recently achieved isolated successes elsewhere on the front: in the direction of Siversk in the Donetsk region, Kiev’s troops have recaptured lost positions, as reported in the daily Management report US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War said on Monday (July 28). At the same time, however, the Russian armed forces were also able to record progress, for example on the front northwest of Avdiivka, west of Donetsk and in the Zaporizhia region.