Oil refinery in Odessa was also bombed by the Russians on Sunday| Photo: EFE/Manuel Bruque

Russian troops attacked on Sunday (3) a military airfield in Vasylkiv, in the Kiev region, and destroyed an aviation and air defense center of the country’s Armed Forces, according to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor. Konashenkov, via bulletin. The mayor of the municipality, Natalia Balasinovich, said that the attack took place in the early morning, with eight missiles, which hit the air facility and depots of fuel, lubricants and weapons. The information is from the Unian news agency.

The Ukrainian Air Command Center reported on Facebook that “today, the enemy has once again launched a missile attack against the city of Vasylkiv”. Some of the missiles were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems, the agency said. The region had already been bombed by Russian missiles a month ago and this Sunday was severely damaged as “almost all the facilities were set on fire in the attack”.

The Ukrainian Air Command Center pointed out that there was a training center and a school undergoing reconstruction in the locality. According to preliminary data from Kiev, several airfield personnel were injured and taken to a local hospital. One of them is in critical condition. Rescue services are combing through the rubble, looking for survivors.

The Russian Defense Spokesperson also claimed that the Russian Armed Forces launched high-precision missiles from the air and destroyed large fuel depots at Konstantinovka, in the Donetsk region; in the Mykolaiv region; in Slavuta, in central Ukraine; in the Rivne region in the northwest; and at Ternopil in the west. In addition, he claims that there was an attack on the Balovnoye airfield, on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, with the destruction of an aircraft hangar and a fuel depot.

On Saturday, the Russian army destroyed the Kremenchuk refinery in central Ukraine, which is the largest in the country, according to Polish news agency PAP.