NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: “Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions, just as we can only judge Russia by its actions, not its words.”| Photo: Stephanie Lecocq/EFE

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this Thursday (31) that Russia is not withdrawing troops from the siege of Kiev to concentrate them in Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, as announced by the Kremlin, but yes, it would be “repositioning” the units.

The Norwegian acknowledged that the Alliance is aware of recent statements by Moscow that it will “reduce its military operations around Kiev and in northern Ukraine”. “But Russia has repeatedly lied about its intentions, just as we can only judge Russia by its actions, not its words,” Stoltenberg said. “According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing, but repositioning themselves.”

He further indicated that Moscow “is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce the offensive in the Donbass region”. “At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kiev and other cities, so we can expect additional offensive actions, which will even generate more suffering. Russia must end this senseless war, withdraw troops and engage in good talks.” faith,” he said.