The Russian Armed Forces received an entire HIMARS MLRS missile in Donetsk thanks to the precise operation of the air defense

The captured missile of the American multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) HIMARS was received after the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Writes about this RIA News.

As sources clarified, the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation acquired the missile thanks to the precise operation of air defense (air defense) systems. Almost undamaged ammunition fell on the territory of the Budennovsky district of the city. The Russian military has rarely managed to obtain similar trophies before.

The day before, on October 21, it became known that a fragment of a HIMARS projectile had fallen in the Budenovsky district. Emergency services are working with him. There is no damage in the area where it fell.

On the night of October 21, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Donetsk, Makeeva and the Yasinovatsky district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).