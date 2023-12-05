Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Press Split

Was the victim of a Russian troll call: Economics Minister Robert Habeck. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Once again, trolls from Russia are targeting a European politician. This time in our sights: Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

Berlin/Moscow – Russian trolls specializing in disinformation have lured Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) into a fake phone call. The Federal Ministry of Economics confirmed on Tuesday dpa-Inquiry that there had been a corresponding conversation. According to the ministry, the caller posed as a representative of the African Union in the phone call.

Security-relevant or confidential information was not part of the conversation. This was interrupted several times due to technical problems with the line, so that a coherent conversation could not take place. A four minute long recording of the two trolls Telegram published is, according to a ministry spokesman, a compilation. Neither the overall conversation presented nor the questions asked there nor the answers attached could be confirmed, it said.

Fake call to Habeck: Russian trolls also tricked Meloni

In the alleged recording, you can hear, among other things, how Habeck calmly explained in English that Ukraine should be helped to export its grain despite Russian attacks.

Shortly after the call, the ministry said it received information from the German intelligence services. They pointed out that there had been contact made under a false identity and a resulting fake call to Habeck. The ministry then analyzed the facts and assigned them. The incident was used as an opportunity to review and tighten the existing security loops.

Only about a month ago it became known that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also the victim of a Russian troll call. In this case, too, the telephone call was made to pretend that one was speaking to representatives of the African Union. The Russian duo Wowan and Lexus, who had also fooled former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) after the end of her term in office, were behind the campaign. It is not yet known whether the two Russians were also behind the call to the Ministry of Economic Affairs. (nak/dpa)