The author of the blog on “Yandex.Zen” found out that in Chechnya alcohol is sold to tourists in the “Lenta”

A Russian traveler visited Chechnya and found out where you can legally buy alcohol in the republic, despite the current bans on its purchase. He spoke about this in his personal blog “Travel Maniac” on the platform “Yandex.Zen”.

The travel blogger recalled that the sale and drinking of alcohol is prohibited in the republic – for example, there are no hard drinks on the shelves of Chechen stores, as well as in the menu of cafes and restaurants. Tourists are always warned about the current rules upon arrival, but the Russian learned about two exceptions for guests of the republic.

“The only place in Chechnya where alcohol is sold is the Lenta supermarket in Grozny. Strictly from 8 to 10 am. Moreover, they sell only to non-locals (the cashier’s Slavic appearance does not raise questions, but if he has doubts, he will ask to show his passport with a residence permit),” the author of the blog revealed the place.

Another location where you can buy alcoholic drinks is the Kupol restaurant on the roof of the hotel in the Grozny City skyscraper complex. At the same time, according to the traveler, only guests of the region have the right to order a drink again.

