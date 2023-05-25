Travel blogger “Zen” complained about the low level of service and scammers in Thailand

A Russian traveler revealed the frightening features of Thailand. He spoke about this in his personal blog “My Motorhome” on the platform “Zen”.

The travel blogger complained about the low level of service at the popular resorts of the Asian country. “Now all the shortcomings of the Thai service have been supplemented by the fact that during the covid restrictions the tourist flow has significantly decreased and not all hotels have yet managed to recover from them or even open,” he explained. “There are also problems with the fact that the hotel can work, but the restaurant within it is simply idle and without staff.”

Moreover, the Russian noted that fraudulent schemes flourish in Thailand. “They may not return the deposit for a car or a bike,” he added. – The impudent Thais will simply say that you damaged the transport and send you to rest to hell. Everywhere they give change incorrectly. They can easily “forget” to give a couple of tens of baht.”

The traveler also recalled that Thailand is teeming with all kinds of living creatures, including poisonous fish, sea urchins and jellyfish. “Add to them mosquitoes that carry dengue fever, snakes crawling everywhere, so any walk can end up not very pleasant,” he stressed.

The Russian said that cases of poisoning are not uncommon in Thai resorts. “The tap water is unfit for drinking,” he concluded. “In some provinces, she can’t even brush her teeth or wash her food.”

