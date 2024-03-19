Russian travel blogger Marina Ershova, who has visited different countries, named the pros and cons of living abroad. She shared her opinion on her personal blog on the Zen platform.

First of all, she noted, moving requires large financial resources, including visas, tickets, rent and education for children, if any. In addition, when leaving home, a person loses contact with family and friends.

“This can cause feelings of loneliness and social isolation, especially during the initial adjustment period. Children and teenagers are more sensitive; they will be hysterical for the first time abroad due to the lack of their friends and acquaintances,” the blogger warned.

Among the advantages, according to Ershova, is the opportunity to get an education abroad. “Studying abroad will not only help you master the language, but will also give you a diploma recognized in many countries, which contributes to career growth and higher wages,” the traveler argued.

In addition, in her opinion, moving can improve living conditions, including the quality of medical services. “Even a temporary move abroad is a great life experience that enriches the personality, broadens one’s horizons and promotes self-development,” she concluded.

