A Russian travel blogger compared St. Petersburg and Paris and named seven features that are found in both cities. She shared her thoughts on her personal blog called “Like Travel Travel” on the Zen platform.

The author of the publication noted that both the Russian city and the French capital have stunning rooftops on which excursions are held for tourists. In addition, in her opinion, beautiful metro crossings stand out in both cities.

“I can’t yet evaluate the metro itself, its quality, speed and convenience – there are many nuances and discrepancies. But outwardly, both look very nice, no scourges or drunks, which is often written about on the Internet,” the blogger rejoiced.

Among other common features of St. Petersburg and Paris, the Russian woman named a large number of tourists at any time of the year, a beautiful city center and terrible shabby courtyards, painted facades of buildings, lack of cleanliness, despite frequent cleaning of the streets, as well as high prices for both guests and for locals.

“Unfortunately, St. Petersburg has also become expensive, which I consider unreasonable. Not because I don’t think it’s worth the price, but because salaries in Russia are not that high. Holidays there have now also become the lot of the rich, but I would like all Russians to have such an opportunity,” the traveler was upset.

