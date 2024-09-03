Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug resident sentenced to 12 years for financing terrorism

The Central District Military Court of Yekaterinburg has sentenced a resident of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KhMAO) accused of financing terrorism. This was reported by TASS with reference to the Federal Security Service of Russia for the Tyumen Region.

The man was found guilty of organizing an illegal armed group and assisting terrorist activity and sentenced to 12 years in prison. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.

According to the department, the convicted person transferred money to provide financial assistance to members of an international terrorist organization. Other details of his case are not disclosed.

Earlier, FSB officers detained a man who recruited people for terrorist groups on the instructions of foreign curators. The Russian who recruited future terrorists was arrested in the city of Maykop in the Republic of Adygea.