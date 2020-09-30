The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) has proposed abolishing the funded part of the pension. The corresponding letter was sent to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, the text was published at website FNPR.

“The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia has consistently advocated excluding the funded component from the system of state compulsory pension insurance. This issue has not found a practical solution, which leads to legal conflicts, ”the document says.

The FNPR has repeatedly noted that, provided that the funded part is in the system of state compulsory pension insurance, one should be guided by uniform norms.

“The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia proposes to stop the practice of increasing the expected payment period, to resolve the issue of legislative withdrawal of the funded component from the system of state compulsory pension insurance,” the text says.

On September 23, President Vladimir Putin promised a 6.3 percent increase in pensions in 2021. In this case, the indexation will affect only payments that are received by non-working pensioners. The pensions of working pensioners are not automatically increased by the inflation rate since 2016.

At the end of last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law extending the freezing of the funded part of the pension until 2022. While the relevant rules are in effect, insurance deductions from the salaries of Russians are fully directed to payments to current pensioners. Previously, Russians could dispose of insurance contributions themselves, directing them to the formation of their own savings or transferring them to the insurance part.

For the first time, the freezing of the funded part of the pension was introduced back in 2014 as a temporary measure, but then the moratorium on its formation was repeatedly extended.