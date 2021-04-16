Russian tourists were offered to be taken out of Turkey for 10 thousand rubles after ticket prices rose due to air traffic restrictions. This is reported by Izvestia.

The operational headquarters, created in the Public Council under Rosturizm, plans to make such a proposal. “With this approach, it will be possible to quickly take out everyone, and tourists will receive a refund for the canceled return flight,” said the head of the headquarters Dmitry Davydenko. According to him, the initiative will be announced early next week.

Earlier it was reported that the Russians found a way to fly to Turkey after the suspension of flights amid a worsening epidemiological situation. According to the service for buying tickets Aviasales, after the announcement of the Russian government about the restriction of air traffic with Turkey, the demand for flights from Minsk to Istanbul increased by 79 percent, and from Minsk to Antalya – by 65 percent.

On Thursday, April 15, Russia’s decision to limit air traffic with Turkey and close the border with Tanzania for a month and a half came into force. It is clarified that flights to Tanzania, both charter and regular, will be completely stopped until June 1. At the same time, there will remain two flights a week between Moscow and Istanbul, which will be operated by Aeroflot (on Tuesdays and Fridays) and Turkish Airlines (on Mondays and Fridays).